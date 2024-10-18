LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,747,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 666,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90,573 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 229,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

