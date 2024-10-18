Leverty Financial Group LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 497.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 91,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

