LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $181.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

