LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 1,611 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 248,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 136,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $47.63 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $48.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

