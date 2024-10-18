LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $60.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

