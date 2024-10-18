LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,201 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,224 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

