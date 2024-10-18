LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 49,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $97.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.64. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $97.51.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

