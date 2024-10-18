LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $468,000 in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVSE opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88.

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

