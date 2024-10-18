LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $561,000 in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period.

BATS:QJUN opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $343.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

