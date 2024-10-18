LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPUS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $120.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $89.59 and a 52-week high of $121.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.47. The firm has a market cap of $480.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

