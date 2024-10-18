LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 57,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $81.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.