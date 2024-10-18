LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 4,606 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $308,840,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,572,000.

SPLG opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $68.93.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

