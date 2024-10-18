LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

SLYV stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

