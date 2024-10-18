LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 32.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 27.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 12.63. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.90.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

