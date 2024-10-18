Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.66.

LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Li Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LI opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Li Auto will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto



Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.



