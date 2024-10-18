Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

LTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

LTH stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,880,696. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,880,696. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,229,662 shares of company stock valued at $88,338,653 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1,443.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 69,192 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 402.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 83,654 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,134,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

