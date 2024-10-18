LifeSteps Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 384.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 86,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

