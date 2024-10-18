Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Holdings Raised by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $484.73. The company had a trading volume of 367,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $231.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.50. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

