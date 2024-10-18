Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $26,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Linde by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Linde by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $486.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $233.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.