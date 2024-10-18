Lindsell Train Ltd Has $568.96 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lindsell Train Ltd cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,609 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 12.8% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned 0.33% of Intuit worth $568,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 14.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 43.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 26.4% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,427,129.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

INTU stock opened at $609.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $627.72.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

