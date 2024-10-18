Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 7,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 10,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.53.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by $0.19. Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 1,095.76% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Local Bounti Co. will post -11.24 EPS for the current year.
Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
