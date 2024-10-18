Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $608.52 and last traded at $606.43. Approximately 65,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,047,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $605.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.92.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.17.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.