LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 200.76 ($2.62) and traded as high as GBX 208.40 ($2.72). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 208.40 ($2.72), with a volume of 3,986,812 shares traded.

LMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 251 ($3.28) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,861.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Martin McGann sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.66), for a total value of £1,020,000 ($1,331,940.45). Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

