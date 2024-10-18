Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Up 5% – Here’s Why

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 3,853,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 19,789,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 384,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 236,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 172,040 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,190,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 401,399 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,661,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 2,697,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

