LUXO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last week, LUXO has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. LUXO has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $1,055.51 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

LUXO Token Trading

