LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. Barclays reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 54,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

