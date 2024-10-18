M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Director Sells $81,056.00 in Stock

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) Director Ivan Arteaga sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $81,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,440.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ivan Arteaga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Ivan Arteaga sold 400 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $19,764.00.

NYSEAMERICAN MPTI opened at $49.09 on Friday. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $137.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72.

M-tron Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M-tron Industries by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 32,964 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M-tron Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

