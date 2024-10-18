M3 Advisory Group LLC Has $592,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.16.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $567.02. 939,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $584.20 and a 200-day moving average of $533.07. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $608.63. The firm has a market cap of $523.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

