Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys 42 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3,720.4% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 27,930 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $314.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $315.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.