Madrona Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $154.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.76. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

