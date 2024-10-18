Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $99.45 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

