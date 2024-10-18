Mantle Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $67.87 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Mantle token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges. Mantle has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $67.87 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mantle has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,366,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,366,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.61443587 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $72,858,795.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

