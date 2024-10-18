MAP Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $68.51 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About MAP Protocol
MAP Protocol’s launch date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io.
MAP Protocol Coin Trading
