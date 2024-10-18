Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,228 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,556 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $52,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $945,780,000 after acquiring an additional 185,737 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Trading Down 1.1 %
ADBE stock opened at $496.83 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $536.28 and its 200-day moving average is $515.72. The firm has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,391. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
