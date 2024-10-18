Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,228 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,556 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $52,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $945,780,000 after acquiring an additional 185,737 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $496.83 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $536.28 and its 200-day moving average is $515.72. The firm has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,391. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

