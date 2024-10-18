Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 19,773 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 959,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,773 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear comprises 1.2% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $45,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Tobam bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.4 %

GIL stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.01.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $862.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.10 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.