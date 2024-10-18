Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) CEO Sells $481,337.50 in Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $481,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,250,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,389,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

MARA stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 47,357,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,994,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The company had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Marathon Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 4,394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after buying an additional 1,324,625 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

