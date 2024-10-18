Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $174.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MPC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $158.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.22. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $140.98 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

