Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.90. Marchex shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 6,265 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marchex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.14 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Marchex makes up approximately 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

