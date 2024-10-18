Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), with a volume of 11490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

Marks Electrical Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £59.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,613.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.50.

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

Marks Electrical Group PLC, together with its subsidiary, engages in the supply of domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom. The company also provides removal and recycling of packaging; collection and recycling of old appliances; and extended warranties and installation services.

