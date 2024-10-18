Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 2,928 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 3.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $15,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,320,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,539,000 after buying an additional 1,017,261 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,782.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 933,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 922,558 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 550.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,051,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,049,000 after buying an additional 890,120 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,462.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 783,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

