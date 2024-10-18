Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.85 and last traded at $97.83, with a volume of 1284753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.24.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLB. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 42,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 31,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

