Maxim Group Raises Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Price Target to $124.00

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NIC stock opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.49. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $63.58 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.18. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 5,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $487,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,218 shares in the company, valued at $8,109,594.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $487,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,109,594.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 8,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $792,136.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,349.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,003 shares of company stock worth $2,269,387 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.