Medallion Metals Limited (ASX:MM8) Insider John Fitzgerald Acquires 466,876 Shares

Medallion Metals Limited (ASX:MM8 – Get Free Report) insider John Fitzgerald bought 466,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,473.16 ($9,713.53).
Medallion Metals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55.
About Medallion Metals
