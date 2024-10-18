Medallion Metals Limited (ASX:MM8) Insider John Fitzgerald Acquires 466,876 Shares

Medallion Metals Limited (ASX:MM8 – Get Free Report) insider John Fitzgerald bought 466,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,473.16 ($9,713.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55.

Medallion Metals Limited engages in mineral exploration activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Ravensthorpe gold project covering an area of approximately 300 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

