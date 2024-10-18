Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) PT Lowered to $397.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $415.00 to $397.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEDP. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $342.89 on Monday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $227.21 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Medpace by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

