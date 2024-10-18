Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 70.6% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 131,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 71,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

