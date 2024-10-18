Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $13,757,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $276.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Further Reading

