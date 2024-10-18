Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.3% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $33,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 622,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after buying an additional 57,198 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $109.74 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.95 billion, a PE ratio of 121.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

