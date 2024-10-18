MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Time to Sell?

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 121,505,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,046% from the average session volume of 10,604,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).
MetalNRG Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £6.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.25.
MetalNRG Company Profile
MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MetalNRG
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for MetalNRG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetalNRG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.