Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 114.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.63.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

