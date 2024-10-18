Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Minerals Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.
Minerals Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $80.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $90.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.
